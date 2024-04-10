This service lets you build your own mobile plan using AI starting at just $4.08/month

MobileX

TL;DR MobileX uses AI to predict how much data you’ll use in a month.

You can personalize your data plans as per the AI’s recommendations or whatever else you prefer.

Data is available at your fixed plan price for over 210 countries around the world, eliminating any additional roaming fee.

MobileX is a fairly new mobile service that comes from the founder of Boost Mobile, Peter Adderton. It’s not really your typical carrier but has a rather unique subscription model that promises customers personalized phone plans based on their data usage.

When you sign up for a MobileX plan, the company uses AI to forecast your data usage requirements under 10 days, after which you can purchase only the amount of data you need. This “Personalized Access” plan starts at $4.08 per month and the service is free for the first 10 days while the AI tool learns your data usage patterns. Once you know how much data you will need per month, you can load that much onto your account or choose any amount of data you prefer. Your unused data also rolls over to the next month, giving you an option to further customize your plan based on how much data you save every month.

Of course, the service also offers pre-determined plans that cover both high-speed 5G internet connectivity as well as unlimited talk and text. These plans start at $14.88/month and go up to $24.88/month for varying amounts of data. You can have a look at the plans below.

Since MobileX is not a carrier, it borrows its data services from Verizon. You can purchase a physical MobileX SIM card kit for $9.88 online or pick one up from Walmart. You’ll get a $10 credit towards future services if you’re a new customer, thereby retrieving the money you spend on the SIM kit. You can also activate an eSIM plan through the MobileX app Android or iOS app.

Furthermore, the service offers a fixed price for data in over 210 countries around the world, eliminating the high roaming fees regular carriers usually charge.

MobileX also now sells unlocked phones from Samsung, Apple, Google, and Motorola without a contract. All new devices are backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty, and all refurbished devices come with a 60-day warranty. They ship with a MobileX SIM Kit. You can also bring your own unlocked device to the service.

