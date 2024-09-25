MKBHD is committed to fixing his wallpaper app, but not its $50 price tag

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR MKBHD has launched a wallpaper app on iOS and Android with a premium plan that costs $12/month or $50/year.

Users have complained about the app’s performance, pricing, and permissions.

MKBHD has promised to improve the app but will likely not drop its price.

In this day and age, finding a free wallpaper for your Android phone has become exceptionally easy. Besides us supplying you with a fresh batch every Wednesday, numerous apps, websites, and AI image generators offer infinite libraries you can pick from at no charge. Nevertheless, YouTuber MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) has launched a controversial wallpaper app that costs $50 per year. Following user complaints about the app’s performance, pricing, and permissions, the YouTuber has promised to enhance the application — while maintaining the same price tag.

Earlier this week, MKBHD launched Panels — a wallpaper app for iOS and Android devices. While the app is free to download, unlocking its HD content requires a $12/month or $50/year subscription. Alternatively, users can watch two ads in a row to unlock a certain wallpaper in SD resolution.

Beyond its arguably overpriced plan, users on the web have complained about the app’s permissions and excessive ads. According to the Apple App Store listing, Panels may use its users’ location and other identifiers to track them. If permitted, the application can also track users’ activity across other apps and websites.

Following user complaints, MKBHD clarified on Twitter that the tracking permissions are mainly suggested by the ad networks and that Panels won’t actually ask users to share their location. The YouTuber has promised to fix the data collection disclosures and reduce the number of ads for free users.

As for pricing, MKBHD seemingly won’t be discounting the paid plan. Instead, he will “work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version.” Ironically, the YouTuber advertised the Panels app in his iPhone 16 review video, which criticizes Apple for delivering an unfinished product.

How much are you willing to pay for a wallpaper app? 314 votes $1-5 per month 7 % $6-10 per month 0 % More than $10 per month 0 % A reasonable one-time fee 15 % I am not interested in paying for a wallpaper app. 78 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments