We asked, you told us: You really miss small Android tablets

We’ve seen some feature-packed Android tablets in the last few years, but the truth is that virtually all of them have been larger slates. Instead, it seems like we’re seeing fewer and fewer small Android tablets, let alone mid-range or premium-tier small Android tabs.

We posted a poll last week asking you whether you missed small Android tablets. Well, the results are in, and here’s how you voted.

Do you miss small Android tablets?

Results Almost 2,000 votes were counted in this poll, and a clear majority of respondents (60.73%) said they did indeed miss small Android tablets.

Many reader comments praised the Google Nexus 7 as the perfect small tablet, with some readers calling on Google to release a successor.

On the other hand, 26.2% of polled readers said they didn’t miss small Android tablets. At least one reader felt that even a 10-inch tablet wasn’t big enough for them, so we’re guessing at least some people who voted this way share the same opinion.

Finally, 13.07% of respondents said they missed small Android tablets “a little.” This suggests that some users have either moved on to larger slates or simply don’t use tablets anymore.

Comments veesonic: Nexus 7 was such a great device, would love something like that again. Although to the point of the article, phone screens are large enough these days to not need that screen size.

Max Chan: I did not buy any more android tablet since i lost my nexus 7 in the plane, although now i am planning to buy the new pixel tablet, it just because there are no choice for the small screen for these days.

Rac3r4Life: As much as I loved my Nexus 7, no I don’t miss it. Back then phones were a lot smaller. Now most phones have screens that aren’t that far off the size of the Nexus 7, so I find small android tablets are pretty redundant.

Chris Laarman: Funny: I consider my 10″ tablets to be on the small side. I would have loved 13″ Android tablets opposite my large iPad Pros.

waltwright: I loved my old Nexus 7. Right now I’m considering getting a Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023 model) even though it’s currently only released in China. Bring it to the US market, Lenovo!!

Shiva: I loved my Nexus 7 and enjoyed rooting it and keeping it updated with the latest version of Android! Only thing I missed was Expandable Storage! I finally got a Nokia T10 8″ tablet 512gb and it has Expandable Storage up to 1TB

ffoxD: i miss small phones. and i miss small tablets. and i miss small computers.

Steve J: Still use my Nexus 7 2013 daily. It’s ideal for reading the news & YouTube etc. It’s screen is vastly superior to any current 7″ tablet Fire 7″ etc. It has about two years left of Play Store support running Android 6. Hopefully something similar will come along before then.

JSo: I’ve owned 4 tablets. All 10 inch. So, I think that answers the question. I feel I would just use my phone more if I had a smaller tablet.

eszklar: Google should consider bringing back a modern-day equivalent of the 2013 Nexus 7, a great small tablet.

Resuna: Small tablets have *never* been taken seriously, but now with non-mainstream and regional options like the Legion Y700 putting 8-16GB of RAM into 8″ tablets maybe we’ll see Samsung and Google wake up to the market gap. Small tablets are not just for kids. Even Apple’s iPad mini is kind of anemic. 4GB RAM should be considered “adequate entry level” not “premium”.

