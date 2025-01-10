Mint Mobile's best promotions are all expiring soon, sign up while you still can

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’ve been thinking about making the switch to Mint Mobile you only have a short time left to make the move, at least if you want the best deals possible. Many of the prepaid carrier’s best promotions are set to expire over the next few months.

Easily the biggest promotion that’s going to expire is Mint’s 12-month Unlimited Plan offer. You have just two weeks left to get 50% off, a savings of $180. Only new customers are eligible for this offer, ending on January 24, after which signing up for an annual plan will cost $360 a year.

Not sure you want to pay for your service all at once? Right now Mint Mobile also offers 3-month plans for just $15 for new customers but this deal is also set to end on February 2.

Lastly, Mint Mobile’s popular Pixel 9 promotion is ending on March 31. You have until then to buy a Pixel 9 for $400 off, alongside a year of unlimited service for what works out to just $15.

Mint’s service is significantly cheaper than what you’d pay with a postpaid plan from one of the big networks, but is it actually a good deal? The truth is, for many it is but it depends on what you’re looking for.

While it has its limitations, Mint is hard to beat if you’re looking for exceptional value with the same great nationwide coverage you’d get from T-Mobile directly. If you want to dive deeper, check out our in-depth guide where we break down how Mint Mobile compares to the big three postpaid networks.

Although no carrier is perfect, Mint remains one of the best choices for those who are looking for more affordable alternatives to postpaid.

