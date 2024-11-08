Mint Mobile is offering the Pixel 9 and a year's service for just $579, a total savings of $300

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

TL;DR The offer: The Google Pixel 9 is only $399. The catch is you are required to add a plan, though you can always switch carriers after the phone becomes eligible for unlocking.

The catch is you are required to add a plan, though you can always switch carriers after the phone becomes eligible for unlocking. The plan: For just $180/yr you get unlimited talk, text, and data for the first year. It’ll go up to $360/yr after that.

For just $180/yr you get unlimited talk, text, and data for the first year. It’ll go up to $360/yr after that. The savings: You’ll pay just $579 in total, which is about $70 cheaper than the typical Pixel 9 sale price (without free phone service) and $220 cheaper than the retail price.

The Google Pixel 9 is one of the best flagships of 2024, though it’s a bit more expensive than past models at $799. The good news is you can often find it on sale. We’ve seen quite a few Pixel 9 deals but there are few as tempting as Mint Mobile’s latest offer. Currently, Mint Mobile is offering the Pixel 9 for just $399, that’s hundreds less than we’ve ever seen it drop before. The catch here is that you’ll need to add yearly service. Even, then it’s a steal.

You’ll only pay the equivalent of $15 a month ($180 upfront) for unlimited data for the first year, though the price will go up to $360 a year after that. That’s still much less than you’d pay with the big three carriers for service. Even with the addition of a phone plan you’re still only paying $579 in total, which is significantly less than you’ll find the Pixel 9 elsewhere — and that’s without free carrier service.

What if you try out Mint Mobile and decide not to stick with it? As per Mint Mobile’s unlocking policy, the Pixel 9 should automatically unlock within 60 days after activation on Mint’s network. That means you don’t even technically need to keep using the Mint plan for the whole year, though once you give the carrier a try you may find it’s too good of a value to pass up. The policy notes that there may be rare cases when you’ll have to contact them directly if the unlock doesn’t occur automatically.

All in all, if you are looking for a great phone deal and don’t mind giving prepaid a chance, this is definitely worth your consideration. Don’t miss out, get the Pixel 9 and a year’s free service now!

