This new mid-range phone put some flagships to shame in JerryRigEverything durability test

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything put the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus through a variety of tests, but came away impressed.

The phone passed a bend test with flying colors while the channel praised its fiberglass rear cover.

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything conducts a variety of durability tests on smartphones, giving us a rough idea of how tough these devices are. Now, the channel has tested a new mid-range phone that puts some flagship phones to shame.

JerryRigEverything tested the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, which has a recommended price of €499.99 (~$581) in Europe, and came away suitably impressed.

Host Zack Nelson conducted a bend test of the phone and found that it had “barely any flex.” That’s likely due to Xiaomi’s use of a “high-strength” motherboard, a reinforced plastic frame with a metal “sub-structure,” and a “multi-layer shock-absorbing design.” The phone’s performance in this test is broadly in line with far more expensive devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. This result suggests you don’t need to spend a ton of cash for an extremely durable smartphone. Furthermore, the device seems to withstand bending a little better than the $1,100 Galaxy S25 Edge, which saw its back panel separate from the frame.

The phone’s display, which is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, started scratching at level six on the Mohs hardness scale and displayed deeper grooves at level seven. That’s not a surprise and is in line with other smartphone displays.

However, the phone’s fiberglass back cover was also praised for its durability, as Nelson took a knife to it. Xiaomi claims this is 10x more impact-resistant than regular glass. Of course, many phones use glass back panels paired with Gorilla Glass as opposed to regular glass alone. So we’re curious to see how this fiberglass panel compares to a rear cover with protective glass.

It’s worth noting that the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, which technically means the phone offers better dust and water resistance than devices like the iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 range, and Google Pixel 10 family. We previously said that IP69 ratings are mostly a gimmick, but Xiaomi says the phone can also withstand immersion in two meters of water for 24 hours.

Otherwise, Xiaomi claims the phone can withstand drops of 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) and has SGS Premium Performance Certification for drops, crushing, and bending. As for the core specs, the phone ships with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging, a 6.83-inch 120Hz OLED screen, and a 200MP+8MP rear camera pairing. Either way, those looking for a solid mid-range phone with great durability should consider the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus.

