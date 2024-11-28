Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Microsoft can't launch Xbox store on Android, even though it's ready to go
- Microsoft has announced that despite the functionality being ready, it’s unable to launch an overhauled Xbox app on Android yet.
- The company blamed the delay on a “temporary administrative stay.”
- The overhauled app will let you buy and remotely play Xbox games via your phone.
Microsoft announced its intention to launch an overhauled Xbox app on Android in November, allowing you to buy and remotely play Xbox games via your phone. We’ve reached the end of November, and the new app isn’t here yet, so what gives?
Xbox president Sarah Bond announced in a thread on Bluesky and X (h/t: IGN) that Microsoft is unable to launch these features following a “temporary administrative stay”:
Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision.
Bond didn’t explicitly blame Google, but a US court recently granted Google’s request for a temporary stay after a court ruled that the Play Store needs to be opened up. The original ruling called for a variety of changes to be implemented from November 1. These changes included allowing other app stores to launch on the Play Store and letting developers use alternative billing systems.
It’s worth noting that the PlayStation and Steam apps allow users to buy games for these respective platforms. Sony and Valve ostensibly don’t need to use Google’s billing system or give Google a cut of these sales, either. So it’s unclear why the current Xbox app for Android doesn’t allow game purchases.
For what it’s worth, Microsoft offers a subscription-based Xbox Cloud Gaming feature, allowing users to remotely play both Game Pass and owned titles. However, Google’s terms note that apps featuring subscription services require Play Store billing. In any event, the Xbox Cloud Gaming app is only available on the Galaxy Store for now.