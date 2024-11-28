Microsoft can't launch Xbox store on Android, even though it's ready to go

Microsoft announced its intention to launch an overhauled Xbox app on Android in November, allowing you to buy and remotely play Xbox games via your phone. We’ve reached the end of November, and the new app isn’t here yet, so what gives?

Xbox president Sarah Bond announced in a thread on Bluesky and X (h/t: IGN) that Microsoft is unable to launch these features following a “temporary administrative stay”:

Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision.

Bond didn’t explicitly blame Google, but a US court recently granted Google’s request for a temporary stay after a court ruled that the Play Store needs to be opened up. The original ruling called for a variety of changes to be implemented from November 1. These changes included allowing other app stores to launch on the Play Store and letting developers use alternative billing systems.