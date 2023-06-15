The Xbox One era is over, Microsoft will now only make games for the Series X/S

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft will stop making first-party games for the Xbox One.

Microsoft will now exclusively focus its attention to the Xbox Series X/S.

Some internal teams are still working on updates and content for existing games

During the Microsoft showcase last Sunday, you may have noticed there was no mention of games coming to the Xbox One. The reason why is that Microsoft is finally moving on from the last generation.

In a move that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, Microsoft is moving on from the Xbox One. The Redmond-based firm is now shifting its attention toward supporting the Xbox Series X/S exclusively. Xbox Game Studio Chief Matt Booty confirmed as much during an interview with Axios.

Both Xbox and PlayStation chose to extend the lives of their older platforms by releasing new first party games on their older hardware. However, it looks like Microsoft is putting an end to that. According to Booty, there are no internal Xbox Game Studios teams working on games for last-gen consoles. “We’ve moved on to Gen 9,” says Booty referring to the current generation.

Although Microsoft is moving on, it’s not completely abandoning the Xbox One. Booty says the company is still supporting ongoing games like Minecraft. Additionally, Booty points out that new first-party games are still playable on the Xbox One thanks to its cloud streaming technology. “That’s how we’re going to maintain support,” Booty told the outlet.

Since it was first introduced, the lifecycle of the Xbox One has been tumultuous, to say the least. While the company managed to somewhat correct its course after the release of the Xbox One X and Game Pass, the system will likely be better remembered for its missteps — like Kinect and the confounding heavy focus on TV streaming.

