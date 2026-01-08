Your Kindle is losing this feature thanks to Microsoft

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft Word currently offers a feature that allows users to send documents directly to Amazon Kindle devices.

That integration is being deprecated on February 9.

There are still other ways to get documents onto Kindle devices, however.

Amazon’s Kindle devices are made for reading ebooks, but you can read other kinds of documents on them, too. There are currently a number of ways to send your own documents to a Kindle, but next month, there’ll be one less.

Good e-Reader spotted that Microsoft has updated its documentation around its Send Documents to Kindle from Microsoft Word feature to show that, starting February 9, that feature “going away across all platforms.” The option to send documents from Word to Kindle was exclusive to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Neither Microsoft or Amazon has shared why the integration is being deprecated, but given the numerous ways to get documents onto Kindle devices, the change won’t have much impact for many users. In its updated documentation, Microsoft recommends using Amazon’s official Send to Kindle website to send any documents to your Kindle.

Still, for anyone who did use the feature, its deprecation is a bummer. Good e-Reader points out that Kindle Scribe users may be particularly put out, as those models let users write on documents sent from Word.

