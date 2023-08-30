Windows 11 Pro is on sale for just $32.97 until Friday (83% off)

Your free upgrade to Windows 11 Home is great for casual users, but many professionals and businesses will be interested in the enhanced functionality of the Pro version. If you’re keen to know more, we’ve been alerted to this excellent Windows 11 Pro deal, which massively drops the price of the Microsoft OS to just $32.97 ($162 off).

You might be wondering, what’s the difference? Well, for one, the Home edition lacks support for Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox. While it can serve as a Remote Desktop client, it can’t host one. The Pro version fully supports these features, including the creation of virtual machines via Hyper-V and safe app testing with Windows Sandbox. Security-wise, the Pro edition offers BitLocker encryption, safeguarding data on hard drives, and Windows Information Protection, which prevents company data leakage and distinguishes between personal and business data on a device.

Hardware support also varies. While both versions share minimum system requirements, the Home edition supports up to 64 CPU cores and 128GB of RAM. The Pro version can handle up to 128 CPU cores and a massive 2TB of RAM. The Pro edition also features enterprise management capabilities such as Group Policy, Windows Update for Business, and Active Directory support.

Windows 11 Pro is usually $199 off the shelf or $99 as an upgrade from the Home version. That means this Windows 11 Pro deal represents savings of as much as 83%.

The offer is due to end on Friday, and that’s if the number of licenses doesn’t sell out first. Hit the widget above to check out the deal while you can.

