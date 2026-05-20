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No surprise here: Microsoft's abandoned SMS Organizer is now shutting down

It was a long time coming, but it's still sad.
By

1 hour ago

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SMS Organizer Play Store listing open in an Android phone.
Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Microsoft is sunsetting its long-abandoned SMS Organizer app.
  • Users have started receiving notifications about the shutdown.
  • It also recommended that users migrate their data to another app.

Microsoft is shutting down its SMS app and has started sending notifications to its users informing them of the same. The app was hugely popular back in the day for its SMS categories and filtering features. However, it had not received any updates since September 2024, so the shutdown isn’t exactly a surprise.

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User Gaurav on X shared a screenshot of the shutdown notification, along with many other users who also took to social media when they received the notification on their devices.

microsoft sms organizer shutting down x post
Gaurav / X

Discussions on Reddit have people wondering when the app will actually stop working. The notification from Microsoft asked users to tap to learn more, but many people say tapping it simply opened the app on their phones. The company has not mentioned the exact date for the app’s imminent shutdown.

Do you still use Microsoft SMS Organizer?

19 votes

SMS Organizer originally launched in 2017 in India, and though it received some updates, it was only available in India for a long time before a global release in 2019.

It is unclear why Microsoft is sunsetting the app. Judging by people’s reactions online, it was still very popular among Android users, and some are even asking for Microsoft to open-source it and let the community maintain it.

If you’ve been using SMS Organizer on your phone, you should consider moving to an alternative messaging app, such as Google Messages.

Whenever the app finally shuts down, it will join the Microsoft Lens app, which was also sunset earlier this year.

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