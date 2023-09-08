MS Paint is ancient, but it's getting this Galaxy S23 feature

TL;DR Microsoft’s long-running Paint app has received a background removal tool.

This will allow users to easily cut a subject out from an image.

The tool comes after the likes of Apple and Samsung offer similar capabilities.

Microsoft Paint has been around for almost 40 years at this point, shipping way back in 1985. Now, the pre-installed graphical editor for Windows has received a nifty new feature.

Microsoft confirmed on its Windows Insider Blog that the Paint app will get a background removal tool. The feature will allow users to clip a subject out from an image with one click. The company adds that you can either use automatic background detection or a selection tool to specify what needs to be clipped.

The background removal tool is available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev distribution channels, running version 1.2306.30.0 of the Paint app.

You can teach an old dog new tricks The tool comes a while after the likes of Apple and Samsung offered similar features on their mobile platforms. Apple introduced the feature in iOS 16 last year, while Samsung rolled out its Image Clipper tool alongside the Galaxy S23 series in February.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Microsoft officially bringing this background removal tool to Windows and its long-running Paint tool. We hope Chrome OS offers a similar, native feature soon as it certainly has many uses.

