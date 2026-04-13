Microsoft's lightweight email app is shutting down soon

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft will be sunsetting the Android version of the Outlook Lite app on May 25, 2026.

While you’ll still be able to launch the app after this date, mailbox access will be disabled and navigation won’t work.

Users can transition to the full Outlook app by signing in to their accounts.

In 2022, Microsoft launched a lightweight version of its email app on Android, called Outlook Lite. The app’s lighter footprint made it perfect for low-end devices and slower networks. Four years later, its run is coming to an end, as Microsoft plans to sunset the app. If you’ve been relying on Outlook Lite, you’ll soon need to transition over to the full app or switch to a new email app.

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Spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has set the date for the full retirement of Outlook Lite on Android. The tech giant states that the shutdown will happen on May 25, 2026. While you’ll still be able to launch the app after this date, mailbox access will be disabled and in‑app navigation and functionality will no longer work. So you’ll want to switch to an alternative email app soon.

Microsoft states that it is abandoning the Lite app “as part of our broader effort to reduce overlap and focus development.” The goal is to consolidate support for its primary email experience.

Although the Lite app is being retired, Microsoft says it will not delete or disable user accounts. Additionally, the tech giant is keeping all existing email, calendar items, and attachments accessible. However, you’ll need to sign in to your account on the full Outlook Mobile app to access these items. The company also made the switch to full app a little easier by adding an “Upgrade” option within the Lite app, which will whisk you to the Outlook store page on Google Play.

If you aren’t interested in the full Outlook experience, there are plenty of other good options to choose from. You might want to consider Proton Mail or Gmail, for example.

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