Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
It's not just you, Microsoft Outlook is down
1 hour ago
- Users are reporting that Microsoft Outlook is down.
- Over 1,200 users say they are unable to use the service.
- Microsoft says, “Users may experience intermittent sign‑in failures, including “too many requests” errors or unexpected sign‑outs.”
If you’re logging on to catch up on all the emails that came in over the weekend, you might run into some trouble. Microsoft Outlook is currently experiencing difficulties. However, Microsoft is aware and is working on a fix.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Outlook users are reporting the Microsoft’s email client is on the fritz. Over 1,200 users are saying that the service is down on Downdetector. Over on Microsoft’s service health site, the tech giant confirms that there is an issue with Outlook. Specifically, the company states, “Users may experience intermittent sign‑in failures, including “too many requests” errors or unexpected sign‑outs.”
The good news is that it Microsoft is currently working on a fix.
We’re reverting a recently introduced change to determine if this action provides relief from impact upon completion. In parallel, we’re continuing to analyze customer reports, and we’re closely monitoring service telemetry to identify our next steps and potential mitigation actions.
We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when Outlook is back online.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.