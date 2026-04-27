It's not just you, Microsoft Outlook is down

If you’re logging on to catch up on all the emails that came in over the weekend, you might run into some trouble. Microsoft Outlook is currently experiencing difficulties. However, Microsoft is aware and is working on a fix.

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Outlook users are reporting the Microsoft’s email client is on the fritz. Over 1,200 users are saying that the service is down on Downdetector . Over on Microsoft’s service health site , the tech giant confirms that there is an issue with Outlook. Specifically, the company states, “Users may experience intermittent sign‑in failures, including “too many requests” errors or unexpected sign‑outs.”

The good news is that it Microsoft is currently working on a fix.

We’re reverting a recently introduced change to determine if this action provides relief from impact upon completion. In parallel, we’re continuing to analyze customer reports, and we’re closely monitoring service telemetry to identify our next steps and potential mitigation actions.

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when Outlook is back online.