Microsoft OneNote could finally get this long awaited feature (APK teardown)

TL;DR Microsoft OneNote is popular for note-taking but lacks a reminder feature. Users have had to use other apps like Microsoft To Do for reminder functionality.

We’ve spotted strings within the app’s latest beta that indicate that Microsoft is working to add a reminder feature to OneNote.

While the feature strings were spotted in the Android app, we expect Microsoft to retain feature parity across all supported platforms for OneNote.

Note-taking apps are some of the most popular apps on smartphones, as they take advantage of the fact that your phone is always around you. You can quickly take your phone out and begin taking a note for yourself, one that you can refer back to later. As an extension, many users expect note-taking apps to also serve well as good reminder apps, reminding them of tasks they need to accomplish in the future. Curiously, Microsoft’s premier OneNote app works very well as a note-taking app, but it lacks a reminder feature. But you can rejoice, as a reminder feature could be coming soon to OneNote.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug spotted strings within the latest Microsoft OneNote beta app for Android that indicate the company is working on a new reminder feature.

Code Copy Text <string name="dismissReminder">Close reminder bottom sheet</string> <string name="reminderChipLabelNextWeek">Next Week</string> <string name="reminderChipLabelToday">Today</string> <string name="reminderChipLabelTomorrow">Tomorrow</string> <string name="reminderHeading">Reminder</string> <string name="reminderSetForToastMsg">Reminder set for</string> <string name="reminderTimeInPastMsg">The time has passed</string> <string name="setReminderButton">Add Reminder</string> <string name="setTimeReminder">Set Date and Time</string>

These few strings clearly indicate that reminder functionality is set to arrive in the app in the future. While the strings were spotted in the Android app, we expect Microsoft to aim for feature parity across the platforms that OneNote supports.

Microsoft has a dedicated task management app called Microsoft To Do, that lets you set reminders. While integrating reminder functionality in OneNote may feel duplicitous, users use both apps differently enough for reminders to be beneficial in both use cases.

This new feature is not currently live within the OneNote app. It may or may not roll out in the future.

Are you looking forward to reminders on Microsoft OneNote? Let us know in the comments below!

