This legit $19.97 Microsoft Office deal is back for sales season

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Even though Prime Day sales may be flooding your feed, not every bargain is on Amazon. An amazing deal triggered by the sales madness this week drops Microsoft Office 2019 to just $19.97 for Windows or $39.97 for Mac. In both cases, it’s a one-time purchases that grant lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Microsoft Office deals: Windows | Mac

It sounds too good to be true, but these Office offers are the real deal. There’s small print to read, such as the fact you can only use each license on one machine, but it’s a great way to get the Office suite on a budget. In fact, members of the Android Authority team have picked up these licenses for their personal devices, and they haven’t had any issues. The offers come from a Microsoft-verified partner, so you’re not dealing with a shady, gray-market seller.

The Windows package includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all tied to a single PC. The Mac version comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic. Both versions are instant digital downloads with activation keys delivered right after purchase. Once you buy, the software is yours for life, so there are no subscription fees to worry about.

Each license must be redeemed within seven days of purchase, and the flash sale could end at any time. If you’ve been looking for a reliable Office setup without the recurring payments, this might be the best sub-$40 deal you’ll see all season.

Hit the widgets above to check out the Microsoft Office deal of your choice for yourself.

