Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Computing

Flash sale drops Microsoft Office to just $29.97 (86% off)

This limited-time deal gives you the chance to get the whole Office 2019 suite for a one-off payment of less than $30.
By
3 hours ago
Microsoft Word on Windows laptop stock photo 10
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Microsoft Office apps are the gold standard for professionals and students, but you might have a vague notion that it’s another monthly subscription that your budget doesn’t need. This is your chance to swerve those recurring costs, with a flash Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 deal dropping the price of the suite to a one-off payment of just $29.97.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for $29.97 ($199 off)

It sounds a little too good to be true, but this deal is legit. TechDeals is a Microsoft-Verified Partner, and the fantastic deal price gets you the whole suite on a lifetime license — Word, Excel, Powerpoint, et al. It’s not even limited to PC users, as the exact same price drop is also available on Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac.

See price at TechDeals
Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows
86%off
Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows
See price at TechDeals
Save $199.03
See price at TechDeals
Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac
86%off
Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac
See price at TechDeals
Save $199.03

This obviously isn’t the latest version of Office, being the 2019 release, but that will be more than sufficient for the vast majority of users. For those who want a more recent version, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is also on sale for $44.99 ($175 off). The only other term to be aware of is that the license is for a single PC or Mac, so you won’t want to install it on a device you’re about to replace.

The Microsoft Office deals are due to expire on Sunday, so don’t miss out. The widgets above take you to them.

DealsNews
DealsMicrosoft Office