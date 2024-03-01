Flash sale drops Microsoft Office to just $29.97 (86% off)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Microsoft Office apps are the gold standard for professionals and students, but you might have a vague notion that it’s another monthly subscription that your budget doesn’t need. This is your chance to swerve those recurring costs, with a flash Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 deal dropping the price of the suite to a one-off payment of just $29.97. Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for $29.97 ($199 off)

It sounds a little too good to be true, but this deal is legit. TechDeals is a Microsoft-Verified Partner, and the fantastic deal price gets you the whole suite on a lifetime license — Word, Excel, Powerpoint, et al. It’s not even limited to PC users, as the exact same price drop is also available on Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac.

This obviously isn’t the latest version of Office, being the 2019 release, but that will be more than sufficient for the vast majority of users. For those who want a more recent version, Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows is also on sale for $44.99 ($175 off). The only other term to be aware of is that the license is for a single PC or Mac, so you won’t want to install it on a device you’re about to replace.

The Microsoft Office deals are due to expire on Sunday, so don’t miss out. The widgets above take you to them.

