Microsoft simplifies file sharing between PC and Android in new update

TL;DR Microsoft has released a new feature for beta users.

The update adds a new “My Phone” icon in Windows Share.

Tapping the icon will allow users to easily share content from their PC to their Android phone.

There are plenty of ways to send and receive files between your PC and Android phone. For example, Google’s Quick Share feature allows users to quickly share files from their phones to their PCs wirelessly and vice versa. Now Microsoft is offering a new way to make this process easier.

Microsoft announced it is rolling out an update to its Windows 11 beta channel. Members who are a part of the Insiders program will see a new “My Phone” search icon in Windows Share when attempting to share content. Clicking on this icon will allow you to quickly send your content over to your Android phone with little hassle.

As Microsoft points out in its blog, you’ll only see this icon if your phone and PC are paired. To do this, you’ll need to use the Link to Windows app on Android and Phone Link on your PC. Once this is done, the icon should appear in the quick search feature on Windows 11.

Although this feature is currently only available to beta testers, its rollout in the beta channel is a positive sign that it could be available generally in the not-too-distant future. This update also adds some other features like jump lists for pinned apps in the Start menu and more control of images presented by Windows Spotlight.

