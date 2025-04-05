Bing's new Copilot Search is Microsoft's answer to Google Search's AI Mode

TL;DR Microsoft has released a new AI-powered search feature in Bing to take on Google Search’s AI Mode.

The new Copilot Search feature generates a summary based on the most relevant search results and offers users a conversational search experience.

Copilot Search is available in Bing for desktop and mobile.

Microsoft is taking on Google Search’s AI Mode with a similar AI-powered search feature in Bing. The company says its new Copilot Search feature combines traditional web search with generative search to deliver detailed responses to complex queries. It also offers a more conversational search experience, allowing users to easily explore topics in depth without starting over.

Microsoft says the new feature uses Copliot’s AI to search the web and offer users an “easy-to-digest summary of the most critical points, a clear answer, or a smart layout of information” to help them find what they’re looking for. The responses feature clearly cited sources and even include “rich, relevant data, images, and videos” relevant to the query.

Copilot Search also offers helpful suggestions alongside detailed responses to help users find more relevant information. These suggestions appear as clickable topics, making it easy for users to conduct follow-up searches and continue exploring a topic.

If these capabilities sound interesting, you should try out Microsoft’s Copilot Search right away. Unlike Google Search’s AI Mode, Copilot Search is available to all users globally in Bing for desktop and mobile. To get started, navigate to the Bing home page, enter a query, and select the Copilot Search filter on the search results page. This will open a new chatbot-style interface with an AI-generated summary, source links, and a text box at the bottom for follow-up questions.

