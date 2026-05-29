Is Microsoft Copilot not working? Here's what's going on

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR A few of Microsoft’s services are experiencing an outage.

Hundreds of users are reporting that the company’s AI assistant — Copilot — is down.

Microsoft has confirmed that it is investigating an issue with Azure.

If you’re trying to use one of Microsoft’s services today, you may run into issues. The company has confirmed an issue with Azure and users are reporting that Copilot is down.

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Microsoft appears to be having a few problems this morning. Hundreds of users are flocking to Downdetector to report that the Copilot app is not working. At the time of writing, there are over 600 reports and it appears that reports are still climbing. In addition to Copilot being down, Microsoft confirms there’s a problem with Azure.

On the cloud platform’s status page, Microsoft states that it’s investigating an incident that is impacting multiple services. According to the company, the issue was caused by widespread power outages following severe thunderstorms. Microsoft says customers could potentially experience “increased latency and intermittent connectivity, including timeouts when connecting to resources.”

At the moment, it appears that the Azure outage is currently affecting several services, including but not limited to: Azure Functions, Azure Database for MySQL flexible servers, Azure Database PostgreSQL Flexible Server, Azure Databricks and, Redis, Azure SQL, Azure Managed Grafana, Virtual Machine, Virtual Machine Scale Set, Azure Kubernetes Service, Storage, Application Insights.

We will keep an eye on the situation. This article will be updated when the services are back online.

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