Possible Xiaomi Mi Band 9 renders, specs suggest an underwhelming upgrade

TL;DR Renders show a physical design that’s basically unchanged from the Mi Band 8.

Display brightness, battery life, and sensor accuracy could all see upgrades.

Xiaomi has yet to publicly share its launch plans for the Mi Band 9.

Not everybody needs a smartwatch that does it all, and if you prioritize things like activity logging, battery life, and affordability, the Xiaomi Mi Band series offers some of the best fitness trackers around. Following the release of the Mi Band 8, we’ve been thinking a little about what we might like to see from a follow-up Mi Band 9. Nothing’s official just yet, but today we’re checking out some newly shared renders of the purported hardware, and hearing a few rumors about what changes to expect.

Over on Reddit, user F1REFLY_ shows off what’s said to be the Mi Band 9, which looks a whole lot like the company’s existing offering. Sure enough, they attempt to confirm expectations for the design not to change with this new generation. It’s a shame since we had our fingers crossed for a possible hardware button to help better navigate the UI. But while the exterior may be leaving us feeling a little uninspired, Xiaomi is supposedly delivering some decent upgrades internally.

For one, Xiaomi could be dialing up the accuracy of its pulse oximeter, delivering 10% more accurate SpO2 readings. We’re also told to expect a battery upgrade of nearly 25%, pushing best-case endurance into the three-week range. And while the tracker’s display isn’t due to get any bigger or sharper, our tipster here claims that a big brightness boost is in the cards, doubling the Mi Band 8’s screen output to 1200 nits.

Here, we can see three of the five total colors the Mi Band 9 should arrive in: the blue, silver, and pink above, plus a black and purple option. Pricing sounds like it would be largely unchanged from last gen, and we hear a €40 figure suggested for the European Smart Band 9 release.

Sadly, if this rumor is true, it looks like Zepp Life compatibility may not be happening. As a result, users will be stuck interacting with the tracker on their phones through Mi Fitness.

Overall, this report is quite the mixed bag; we recommend taking this leak with a pinch of salt. While the battery and screen upgrades might be nice, the picture this paints is one of minor improvements, at best, and shows a general lack of forward momentum for the product line. Right now, we’re going to need a bit more supporting evidence before we start accepting this fate for the Mi Band 9.

Hopefully we’ll get something official soon, but Xiaomi’s been tight-lipped about how and when it’s going to make any introductions. Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested last month on Weibo that launch plans are underway, but we’ve yet to hear any specific date.

