Revived, canceled, and back again: Meta's smartwatch ambitions may not be dead yet

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta may have once again revived the smartwatch project it has been working on for the last several years.

It’s reported that Meta has partnered with Huaqin to manufacture the device.

The smartwatch may be publicly revealed in September during the Meta Connect conference.

Meta has long been working on a smartwatch to add to its collection of hardware. However, that project has had a rough development cycle as it has been canceled and revived several times since it was first reported. A new rumor claims that the project has been picked up once again and that we could even see a public reveal in the near future.

According to a rumor from DigiTimes Asia, Meta is giving its smartwatch project another go and has partnered with Chinese manufacturer Huaqin for the latest attempt. If you are unfamiliar with Huaqin, it is a top original design manufacturer (ODM) that has previously partnered with Samsung, HUAWEI, and Xiaomi on smartwatches and smartphones.

As it does every year, Meta will be holding its Meta Connect conference in September. This rumor claims that if everything goes according to plan, with the device reaching production and being approved for launch, we could see the company reveal the device during the event.

What we know about Meta’s smartwatch When leaks about the smartwatch started surfacing, it was described as a device that would have health tracking, messaging, and fitness features. It was also rumored that it would use a custom version of Android instead of Wear OS. However, its standout feature would be a camera on the front and back of the main case. In 2023, we also saw some leaked renders of what the gadget in question could look like.

This rumor comes only days after it was discovered that Meta is working on a different type of wrist-mounted device. This device is a wristband that would allow a user to interact with a computer. According to TechCrunch, the bracelet is said to use surface electromyography (sEMG) to detect electrical signals generated by muscle activity. This would allow you to open apps or move a cursor with a gesture.

