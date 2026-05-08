Instagram may soon get an AI personal shopper that actually buys things for you

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta is said to be developing a consumer AI agent called “Hatch” that could make its apps more action-oriented instead of just content-driven.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly sees potential in AI agents but believes current systems are still too complicated for everyday users.

Meta is reportedly testing Hatch on simulated versions of apps like DoorDash, Reddit, and Outlook, hinting at broader app support beyond Meta’s ecosystem.

Meta may be starting to take AI more seriously, moving beyond simple chatbots. The company reportedly wants its assistant to help users with real tasks, and Instagram might be where it tries out these new features.

A report from The Information says Meta is working on a new AI agent for consumers, called “Hatch.” The main idea is to make Meta’s apps more active, letting AI handle tasks for users instead of just showing content.

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This approach seems to be part of a bigger trend in tech called agentic AI. Unlike regular chatbots that just answer questions, these systems can take actions, use apps, finish tasks, and make decisions with little help from people.

Earlier this year, OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent, became popular by showing that AI could use software much like a person. It could book flights, order food, and shop online for you. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described it as exciting but said it was too hard for most people to use.

The company now wants to make this easier. Hatch is reportedly being tested on simulated versions of DoorDash, Reddit, and Outlook, so it’s meant to work with apps outside of Meta, not just its own.

Right now, Hatch uses Anthropic’s AI models, while Meta works on its own system called Muse Spark in the background.

Instagram could play a big role in Meta’s plans. The report says Meta is working on an AI shopping tool that lets users tap on products they see in Reels or posts, and then have the AI help with the buying process.

Meta has spent years trying to make Instagram a better shopping platform to compete with TikTok Shop and other social shopping apps, and AI agents could help by making mobile shopping less frustrating.

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