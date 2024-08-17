Meta Quest headsets now support HDMI connections to let you stream anything on a big screen

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta has launched the Meta Quest HDMI Link app, enabling users to connect their headsets to HDMI and DisplayPort devices.

The app supports Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro headsets and offers 1080p resolution content with low latency.

Setting up the feature requires an additional UVC and UAC-compatible capture card.

Meta has rolled out a new app, Meta Quest HDMI Link, designed to extend the functionality of its VR headsets. The app is available for Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro models. It allows users to connect their headsets to various HDMI or DisplayPort-equipped devices, such as gaming consoles, laptops, and even smartphones, effectively turning the headset into a virtual display. (via The Verge)

The Quest headsets have traditionally been positioned as standalone devices for VR experiences. With HDMI Link, the company is acknowledging users’ desire to access content from other devices within their VR environment.

HDMI Link supports 1080p content with low latency, providing a customizable virtual screen experience. Users can resize and reposition this screen within the VR environment, making it suitable for gaming, watching movies, or even working privately.

Setting up HDMI Link, however, isn’t as straightforward as plugging a USB cable into your phone or gaming console. It requires a compatible capture card — a small device that connects your HDMI source to your headset via USB — adding an extra layer of complexity and cost. Meta acknowledges this in its blog post, cautioning users that it’s not quite as plug-and-play as they might expect.

Another important drawback to HDMI Link is its inability to display content protected by HDCP, which is common with many streaming services. This limitation means that while the feature is versatile, its utility for streaming movies and TV shows might be limited.

Meta emphasizes that HDMI Link is not meant to replace existing features like Air Link or Xbox Cloud Gaming, which offer wireless streaming options under ideal network conditions. Instead, it’s intended to provide a solution for situations where Wi-Fi is unreliable or unavailable or when users want to connect devices that aren’t supported by other methods. The app is currently available on App Lab, which indicates that it’s still in development and might need some work to iron out some kinks.

