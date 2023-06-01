Quest 2 gets a lower price and a huge performance boost thanks to Quest 3

Adam Sinicki / Android Authority

TL;DR The Meta Quest 2 price will permanently drop on June 4, 2023, to $299 and $349 for the two models.

These are the same or lower prices we saw when the Quest 2 launched in 2020.

In addition, the Quest 2 will receive an update that will allegedly give it a performance boost of up to 26%.

On October 13, 2020, Meta (then known as Facebook) launched the Meta Quest 2 (then known as the Oculus Quest 2). The pricing for the VR headset was $299 for the 64GB model and $399 for the 256GB variant. In July 2022, Meta increased the amount of storage for the entry-tier model to 128GB and also increased its price by $100 to $399. The 256GB model jumped up as well to $499. Later, in March 2023, Meta changed its strategy again and lowered the 256GB model to $429.

Today, with the launch of the Meta Quest 3, Meta is changing things up once more. The Meta Quest 2 price will go back to $299 for the 128GB model. That means you get the original 64GB price but with more storage. Meanwhile, the 256GB model drops to $349 — the lowest it’s ever been. These are permanent price drops that both happen on June 4, this coming Sunday.

In other words, unless you can find a better deal than these prices, don’t buy a Meta Quest 2 until next week.

Meta Quest 2 price drop comes with a performance boost According to an official YouTube video (which, as of publishing, is unlisted for some reason), Meta will push an update to the Meta Quest 2 later this month. Landing as v55, the update will allegedly boost the headset’s performance by up to 26%. Meta says it will achieve this by giving developers access to a dynamic scaling resolution method. Essentially, the resolution during action-heavy scenes will go up and then go down when things aren’t happening as quickly. Of course, for users to see this boost, devs will need to incorporate the feature within their apps. So you probably won’t see much of a difference out of the gate.

Still, the Meta Quest 2 price drop on June 4 will mean a more powerful headset with more storage at the same price as it landed in 2020. That’s not too bad.

