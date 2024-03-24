First chance to pick up the Meta Quest 2 for just $199

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

The weekend may have made you realize you need to expand your gaming options. Or even your fitness options. Either way, the Meta Quest 2 is a solution. And, thanks to the fact the Amazon Big Spring Sale still has a day to run, you can get it for an all-time low price right now of just $199. That’s $100 off retail and less than half the price of the Meta Quest 3. Meta Quest 2 for $199 ($100 off)

The promotion also extends to several Meta Quest 2 bundles. For example, the Comfort Bundle, which comes with the Elite Strap for more comfort and support on the VR headset, is 25% off at only $223.76. All of the options are on the same Amazon page you can find via the link in the widget below.

The Meta Quest 2 offers an engaging VR experience thanks to its combination of 3D positional audio, precise hand tracking, and responsive controllers. Users have access to an ever-growing library of over 500 titles spanning genres from gaming and fitness to social interactions and entertainment. Whether embarking on epic quests in fantasy worlds, experiencing heart-pounding horror adventures, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer games, the Quest 2 delivers. The headset is user-friendly, requiring no PC or console, and features a built-in battery, intuitive controls, and safety alerts for play area boundaries.

The Amazon sales event is almost over, so check out the offer while you can.

