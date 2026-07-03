Meta's new app is basically social media for vibe-coded games and experiences

TL;DR Meta has launched a new app called “Pocket,” which lets users vibe-code games and experiences.

It also has a social feed where users can explore games built by others.

Games and experiences in Pocket react to touch and can also access users’ camera and camera roll.

Vibe-coding is everywhere in 2026. From Google’s Project Genie to its AI Studio, which lets you vibe-code apps without touching a line of code, it’s getting easier than ever for anyone to bring an idea to life. Now, Meta is joining the vibe-coding bandwagon with a fresh new app for vibe-coding games.

The company’s latest app is called Pocket, and it’s aimed at people who have fun, creative ideas for games and experiences but don’t have the programming chops to put them together. Pocket uses AI to vibe-code what you’d otherwise have to build manually, and the app calls these creations “gizmos.”

It also comes with a social feed where users can explore gizmos created by others, interact with them, and even remix them to create something new. The company says that “gizmos” respond to both touch and the tilt of your phone. They can also play sound effects and music, use your camera, pull photos from your camera roll, and do much more.

The idea reminds me a lot of Jamboree, which is a game development app for iOS that uses vibe-coding. It lets users describe games in natural language and builds them using AI. It also features a social feed where users can play games created by others, remix them, and more.

However, Meta might not be aiming at just games with Pocket. With access to your camera and camera roll, Pocket could also be a simple way to create unique camera filters or experiences similar to those in apps like Snapchat.

Meta acquired the vibe-coded game development platform “Gizmo” earlier this year, and the new Pocket app is clearly a result of that acquisition. I wasn’t able to download the app in India, so it’s likely launched only in select countries.

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