Are these Meta's new AR glasses?

TL;DR Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that Meta would unveil its new AR smart glasses later this year.

A Threads user claims to have spotted the smart glasses in a photo shared by Zuckerberg.

Although there’s no confirmation that these are the smart glasses Zuckerberg teased in his interview, it has led to speculation about the upcoming reveal.

Given the popularity of wearables like smartwatches and VR headsets, smart glasses are poised to be in the next big trend in this space. So, it’s no wonder why there would be interest in Meta possibly working on a new pair of AR smart glasses. In an interview with YouTuber Kallaway, Mark Zuckerberg finally put all the rumors to rest and confirmed that Meta is working on new smart glasses and that it will likely be unveiled later this year.

Although this was already known, we haven’t seen said smart glasses, until now. Thanks to Threads user Matthew Karolian, we may have finally gotten to see what the glasses might look like. In his Threads post, Karolian posted a picture Zuckerberg shared earlier this year, zoomed in on two pairs of the glasses. That post included the text, “@zuck boztank tell me more about these chonky glasses with the weirdly folding arms.” To which the Meta CEO replied that more details will be shared later this year.

Given that Zuckerberg said Meta is almost ready to reveal a prototype of the product in his interview with Kallaway, there’s a good chance the new AR smart glasses could be unveiled during the company’s annual Meta Connect conference in September. This is also where Meta first revealed the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses last year.

That said, although there’s a good chance that these smart glasses will be unveiled later this year, we’re still unsure when they will actually be launched and made available widely. We’re also not sure if the glasses will maintain the Ray-Ban logo.

