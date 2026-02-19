Move over Pixel Watch: Meta is reportedly bringing its shelved smartwatch back to life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta has reportedly revived “Malibu 2,” a shelved smartwatch project expected to launch this year

The new watch will feature health tracking and integrated Meta AI assistant capabilities.

Alongside Malibu 2, Meta is planning updates for Ray-Ban Display glasses (codenamed “Hypernova 2”) and the upcoming AR glasses (codenamed “Artemis”), which are set for release in 2027.

The wearables space has always been hotly contested, but Meta’s recent success with the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses has prompted even companies like Apple to build their own glasses. The inspiration goes both ways, though, as reports now suggest that Meta has revived its plans to build a smartwatch that would compete with the likes of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Google Pixel Watch for space on your wrist.

According to a report from The Information (paywalled), citing two people familiar with the matter, Meta plans to release its first smartwatch this year. The company is said to have revived a previously shelved smartwatch project, now codenamed Malibu 2. This smartwatch is said to come later this year with health-tracking features and a built-in Meta AI assistant.

The decision to revive smartwatch plans followed a strategy meeting late last year at Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaii home, where senior executives were said to have mapped out the company’s long-term product lineup.

This year, Meta is planning to release a new version of the wildly successful Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, codenamed Hypernova 2. Meta is also working on a pair of AR glasses codenamed Artemis, which will display digital content on one lens and is expected to be released in 2027.

Meta has long been planning to build a smartwatch. Over the years, we’ve heard of plans for even camera-equipped smartwatches, but the company seemingly dialled down its smartwatch ambitions and cancelled its products in 2022. Given its recent success in the space, it’s no surprise that Meta is willing to take another bet on a more established wearable form factor.

