Forget your friends, Meta is bringing AI character creation to WhatsApp

TL;DR Meta recently launched AI characters on WhatsApp, letting eligible users text custom-built chatbots.

Based on a new WhatsApp beta build for Android, the company could soon let users create AI characters directly in the app.

WhatsApp may also replace the Communities tab in the Android app with a new one dedicated to AI chats.

WhatsApp is the leading messaging app globally, connecting billions of users to friends, family, and even businesses. While the popular app already serves its intended purpose, Meta is exploring new ways to modernize it. According to a recent WhatsApp beta build for Android, Meta AI character creation could soon be coming to the mobile app.

Per a WABetaInfo report, Meta is preparing to bring AI character creation to WhatsApp. Version 2.25.1.26 beta for Android reveals how the feature could work if the company proceeds with its plans. Similar to the existing Meta AI Studio tool on Instagram’s website, WhatsApp will seemingly let users build custom AI chatbots by describing their personality, expertise, unique qualities, etc.

To inspire users creating Meta AI characters, WhatsApp may display trait suggestions when building a chatbot. Based on the included screenshot, there also appears to be a refresh button that will generate new recommendations if users are unhappy with the presented ones.

It’s worth noting that the AI characters themselves aren’t new; eligible WhatsApp users can already access first- and third-party chatbots in the app. The upcoming addition will only popularize creating them by making the building tools easily accessible.

Otherwise, WABetaInfo highlights that WhatsApp for Android may soon drop the Communities tab in favor of a new one dedicated to AI chats. Those who rely on the Communities feature will still be able to access it through the main Chats tab. It remains unclear when and if Meta will roll out these changes, as they’re still in development.

