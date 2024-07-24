Meta AI can now draw you vacationing in Hawaii while you work from home

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta AI can now draw users based on text prompts following a quick face scan.

The service, which has become available in 22 countries, is also adding support for a few new languages.

Users can now try Meta AI’s most advanced model yet, Llama 405B, which is better at coding and math.

In our increasingly AI-driven era, many artificial intelligence apps are continuously upgrading their technology to attract and retain users. Meta is one of the prominent players in this race, offering eligible folks a slew of AI features across its products. To further expand its reach, Meta AI now supports a few new languages and is accessible in a total of 22 countries. Furthermore, users can now ask Meta AI to draw realistic images of them after completing a quick face scan.

Meta has announced that its AI service is expanding to Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. Users in supported regions can now also communicate with Meta AI using French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. If you’re eligible, you’ll find the added features baked into the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger apps.

More interestingly, though, Meta AI can now draw users based on English text prompts once they complete a face scan. So, for example, you could ask the service to generate an image of you sipping coffee in Paris or preparing a hummus dish on Mars. The end result should resemble you with a cartoony effect applied, similar to Apple Intelligence’s Image Playground feature.

Beyond that, users can now try Meta AI’s most advanced model yet. The new Llama 405B model can answer more complex questions, especially ones revolving around coding and math problems. Meanwhile, the older 70B model will remain available for those prioritizing faster responses.

Lastly, Meta AI will replace the existing voice command system on the Meta Quest in the US and Canada next month. This will allow users to ask questions about their real-life surroundings and control the headset hands-free.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments