MediaTek's rival to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 now has a launch date

Qualcomm took the stage recently at its annual Snapdragon Summit to announce the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . This flagship SoC is going to find its way across a lot of top-tier Android flagships globally. But for a healthy and competitive market, we need a competitive rival, and MediaTek could soon be introducing its own flagship in the form of the purported Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek’s official Weibo account has confirmed that its flagship SoC is launching on November 6, 2023, at 7.00 p.m. in China (7.00 a.m. ET).

The teaser falls short of revealing the name of the flagship SoC, but with the previous one being Dimensity 9200, one can presume the next one will be called the Dimensity 9300.

MediaTek’s diverse SoC lineup is spearheaded by the Dimensity 9000 series, which is the closest competition to Snapdragon’s 8 Gen series in the Android market.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Dimensity 9300 could come with a core setup comprising four Cortex-X4 prime cores and four Cortex-A720 performance cores. There do not appear to be any dedicated efficiency cores this time, even though its predecessor, the Dimensity 9200, had four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.

For reference, the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 comes with a single Cortex-X4 prime core, a total of five Cortex-A720 performance cores, and it still retains two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores.

The decision to go all-in with prime cores could mean we see some of the best performance figures coming out of a MediaTek flagship yet. However, the downside to being too powerful is that it could bring lower battery efficiency and increased heat generation. It remains to be seen how MediaTek’s flagship SoC navigates through these challenges and how phone OEMs adopt the same in their flagships.