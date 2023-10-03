Watch Mean Girls for free today in the worst possible way

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Paramount Pictures has released Mean Girls on TikTok to celebrate Mean Girls day.

The movie is free to watch.

The movie has been broken up into 23 separate parts.

If you’re a fan of Lindsay Lohan’s 2004 movie Mean Girls, then you’re probably a millennial. You may also know that October 3 happens to be a holiday for this fanbase — Mean Girls day. Well, if you’re itching to celebrate the day by watching the film, you can watch it free on one of the best apps on Android today, TikTok.

You read that right, Paramount Pictures has released the full Mean Girls movie on the official Mean Girls TikTok page to celebrate the occasion. There is a unique caveat to this deal, however. The movie has been split up into 23 separate parts, with each TikTok clip ranging from a minute to several minutes.

This may possibly be one of the worst ways to watch any movie, but it’s free, so we can’t really argue. If you want to watch along with other fans and don’t mind moving from clip to clip, Paramount is throwing a TikTok Live watch party you can join.

The watch party is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. PDT on the official Paramount TikTok account. If you need to convert that time to whatever time zone you live in, you can use this time zone converter to help.

