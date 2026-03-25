This $400 digital detox phone has a 3-inch screen (yay!) and a subscription service (boo!)

TL;DR A new minimalist phone called the Meadow 1 is available for pre-order.

The phone has a square, 3-inch LCD screen and requires a $10-a-month subscription for calls, texts, and data.

The Meadow 1 has an early bird price of $399, which includes a nine-month subscription for coverage.

There’s been no shortage of digital detox or minimalist phones in recent years, often pairing a stripped-back experience with a pretty substantial price tag. Now, a compact phone has joined the party.

A new phone dubbed the Meadow 1 has recently broken cover (h/t: NotebookCheck), and it claims to be “the first device designed for being present.” Aside from those other minimalist phones out there, I guess.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Meadow 1 stands out on the design front thanks to a squat form factor and a square, 3-inch LCD screen. Needless to say, this is much smaller than even classic small phones like the ASUS Zenfone 10 and iPhone 13 Mini. It actually brings to mind the Motorola Flipout, albeit without the flipping mechanism. So fans of really small phones might be intrigued by the device.

Meadow 1: Hot or not? 7 votes Hot 29 % Not 71 %

Otherwise, the phone only runs a few apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Maps, Uber, Strava, a notes app, a weather app, and other “essentials.” The team behind the device claims that it doesn’t offer social media, browsers, or other “distractions.” We’re guessing that it runs a customized version of Android. That means you could probably sideload apps with some effort.

You can’t just pop any old SIM card in here, though, as you’ll need to pay the company $10 a month to enable “unlimited calls, texts, photo storage, and more.” Yes, it’s yet another tech product tied to a subscription, although the first nine months are included with your phone purchase.

In any event, the company says you can add up to 12 contacts to the phone, claiming that only these contacts can call or text your number. “Nobody outside your contacts will be able to reach you, so you’ll never get any unwanted calls or texts,” the Meadow team explains.

However, it adds that the new phone shares the same number as your main smartphone: Incoming calls first ring your smartphone. If you don’t answer, your Meadow will ring. If your smartphone is off, calls will come straight to your Meadow. The Meadow 1 product page is very light on tech specs, although it has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a claimed one to two days of battery life with fast charging. There’s no word on the actual battery capacity or the chipset.

The first batch of phones has already been sold, but the second batch is currently available to pre-order at a promotional price of $399. Otherwise, you should expect to pay $449. That’s broadly on par with a few other Android-based digital detox phones out there. However, I’d argue that alternatives like the $439 Mudita Kompakt and even the $399 Boox Palma 2 Pro e-reader are a better deal as you don’t need a $10/month subscription in the first place. Even HMD’s sub-$60 Nokia-branded feature phones are great burner phones if you don’t mind the lack of apps. But if you don’t want to deal with the hassle of a secondary SIM or eSIM, then I guess this new phone might be for you.

Follow