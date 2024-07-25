Streaming platform Max goes global with SharePlay support, but there's a catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Max (formerly HBO Max) has expanded support for its SharePlay feature globally.

However, all members will need to be on one of Max’s ad-free plans to access this feature.

Up to 32 members can join a Max watch party.

Want to stream the latest movies or TV shows on Max but missing your buddies? Well, fortunately, you don’t need to watch them alone. Max has had a SharePlay option for its US consumers for a while now. This essentially allows you to host and join watch parties over FaceTime or iMessage, allowing you to watch shows and movies with your friends and family located across the country.

Now, though, Max has taken this one step further and launched global support for SharePlay, meaning you can watch the same video content with your loved ones across the world (via Engadget). Although this feature is available to all Max subscribers, there’s a catch — you’ll need to have an active subscription for one of Max’s ad-free plans to access this feature. So, essentially, if you’re subscribed to Max with Ads, you’ll find yourself unable to host or join global watch parties.

To access SharePlay on an iPad or iPhone, all you need to do is navigate to the Max app, find something to watch, select the Share option, and tap SharePlay. Choose the contacts you’d like to invite and select Messages or FaceTime. If you choose Messages, you’ll be sending the selected contacts an iMessage. For FaceTime, you can simply hop on the call with your desired contacts. If you’re using Apple TV, you must open FaceTime and click the SharePlay button. Select Max to proceed with your watch party.

Your watch party can have up to 32 members, but each one must be subscribed to Max. A second limitation is that people who don’t have access to Max won’t be able to join in on the fun. Still, if your friends and family are located across the US, Europe, or another region with Max access, these global watch parties can be a great way to stay connected.

