Limited-time MAX deal cuts the price by 42%

Max

Your streaming service may have got you through the winter, but you might find yourself on the hunt for new options, especially later in the year when the nights start closing in again. MAX (formerly HBO Max) has an intriguing deal to boost your options with 42% off all of its 12-month plans. That means you could be paying the equivalent of just $5.63 per month for the service.

It seems like an amazing offer, but it’s a win-win situation — MAX gets your custom for another 12 months, and you land yourself a wealth of streaming content for the next year at almost half the usual price. The library ranges from the latest blockbuster movies, such as Wonka, to classic comedies like Curb Your Enthusiasm. You can even stream a host of live sports from the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more.

The savings drop the one-off cost of the With Ads plan to just $69.99. If you want to lose the commercials, the Ad-Free plan is down to $110.99 for the year, which is the equivalent of $9.25 per month. For the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which lets you watch on the go and in 4K Ultra HD, the promotional price is $139.99. That’s $100 less than if you paid month-to-month.

You only have until April 9 to take advantage of this MAX deal. Hit the widget above to explore it for yourself.

Comments