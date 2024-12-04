Streaming is becoming a little more like cable with always-on HBO channels for Max

For those who don’t know what they want to watch next or just want something on in the background, Max may have a solution. The streaming platform is introducing always-on channels in a new test.

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery (via The Verge ) announced it is beginning tests that add always-on channels to Max. These 24/7 feeds will mirror content from WBD’s live HBO channels, including HBO, HBO 2, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature, and HBO Zone.

As it’s a test, only a small group of ad-free subscribers in the US will get access to these channels. Anyone who’s picked for the test should see a new “Channels” row added to the homepage. When you select a channel, you’ll immediately jump to whatever show or movie is playing at that moment. Once you’re watching, you’ll have options to restart, rewind, or fast-forward the show or movie. The company has already launched a similar always-on channel on the streaming service in Europe.

It appears this test is laying the groundwork for another experiment coming our way in the future — curated or themed channels. Chief Product Officer of WBD Tyler Whitworth told the outlet in an interview:

We’re excited about even longer term, about personalizing more of that experience and potentially bringing channels oriented to the specific interests of a specific user.

WBD plans to bring curated or themed channels to Max next year. The rollout is expected to happen in the “later phases” of the channel experience.