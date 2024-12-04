Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Streaming is becoming a little more like cable with always-on HBO channels for Max
- Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing always-on channels to Max in a new test.
- Those included in the test will see always-on channels that mirror content from live HBO channels.
- This test will set the ground for Max to experiment with curated or themed channels.
For those who don’t know what they want to watch next or just want something on in the background, Max may have a solution. The streaming platform is introducing always-on channels in a new test.
Today, Warner Bros. Discovery (via The Verge) announced it is beginning tests that add always-on channels to Max. These 24/7 feeds will mirror content from WBD’s live HBO channels, including HBO, HBO 2, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature, and HBO Zone.
As it’s a test, only a small group of ad-free subscribers in the US will get access to these channels. Anyone who’s picked for the test should see a new “Channels” row added to the homepage. When you select a channel, you’ll immediately jump to whatever show or movie is playing at that moment. Once you’re watching, you’ll have options to restart, rewind, or fast-forward the show or movie. The company has already launched a similar always-on channel on the streaming service in Europe.
It appears this test is laying the groundwork for another experiment coming our way in the future — curated or themed channels. Chief Product Officer of WBD Tyler Whitworth told the outlet in an interview:
We’re excited about even longer term, about personalizing more of that experience and potentially bringing channels oriented to the specific interests of a specific user.
WBD plans to bring curated or themed channels to Max next year. The rollout is expected to happen in the “later phases” of the channel experience.