Max ad-free subscription plans just got more expensive today 

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Max is raising the prices of its standard and ultimate plans.

The price hike is affecting the cost of both monthly and yearly subscriptions.

The ad-supported tier is staying the same.

Another day, another streaming service is raising its prices. This time, Max is the platform implementing a price hike, and it is affecting the platform’s standard and ultimate ad-free plans.

The streaming service Max has shared new prices for two of its plans. Starting today, new subscribers will pay $16.99/month for the standard ad-free tier and $20.99/month for the ultimate ad-free plan. Before the bump, Max charged $15.99/month and $19.99/month for both plans, respectively.

Yearly subscriptions have also been affected by the price increase. The standard ad-free plan has gone up from $149.99/year to $169.99/year, while the ultimate ad-free model has gone up from $199.99/year to $209.99/year.

If you’re an existing subscriber, you’ll have a little time before the increase goes into effect. Existing members will see the new price for their plan on their next bill after July 4, 2024.

As for the cheapest tier, the ad-supported plan, it will be staying at $9.99/month ($99.99/year). It appears the cost of the B/R Sports add-on is staying at $9.99/month as well.

Max isn’t the only streaming platform to raise its prices this week. Spotify raised its prices just yesterday, with some plans going up by as much as $3.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments