The best Marshall portable speaker is $150 off!

Are you looking for an excellent portable speaker? The Marshall Tufton is very special, but it is usually pricey at $479.99. If you’ve been looking to get it but can’t justify the expense, today’s $150 discount may be just what you need to pull the trigger. Buy the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth speaker for $$329.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” If you prefer, though, the official Marshall website is offering it at the same price.

OK, so the Marshall Tufton is not exactly the “best portable speaker” from the brand anymore. That spot technically belongs to the Marshall Bromley 750 now, but that thing is so big I wouldn’t really consider it portable. I mean, it is enormous. The thing measures 25.7 x 16.3 x 14in, making it nearly as big as a mini fridge. It also weighs 52.7lbs.

All that said, I would still consider the Marshall Tufton the best actually portable speaker from the company. It measures 9.02 x 6.42 x 13.78in and weighs a total of 10.8lbs. The speaker features an integrated battery that can keep it running for about 20 hours per charge, too. I haven’t been to any parties that can outlast it!

It’s a pretty nice speaker, too. It has a 40W woofer, two 15W full-range drivers, and a 10W tweeter. In combination, this will provide full, loud audio with 360-degree multidirectional sound.

Of course, I likely don’t need to mention the design. Marshall makes some of the most gorgeous products, capitalizing on the vintage look for which the company is so well-known. These are also known for being pretty sturdy, and you get an IPX2 rating, so it can handle light exposure to water.

Marshall speakers aren’t commonly on sale, so you might want to take advantage of this deal now. You might see better deals on Black Friday, but you might also not, or the difference might be slight, and there is always the risk of stock running out.

Extra deal: The Marshall Middleton is smaller, and also on sale

The Marshall Tufton is awesome, but not everyone needs such an intense speaker. And while pretty portable, it isn’t really small. The Marshall Middleton might offer a better experience for those who want true portability. It’s currently available for $199.95, down from the full retail price of $319.99.

It’s slightly older and already has a successor, but it is still an awesome little speaker, especially if you can save money on it. It’s also pretty loud, featuring 60W of output, and battery life is estimated at over 20 hours.

Not only is the Middleton smaller and more portable, but it is also more resistant to the elements, thanks to its IP67 rating. It’s a great alternative if you want something that’s much more easily carried around during your adventures.

If you’d like to explore other options, our sister site, SoundGuys.com, has a list of the best Bluetooth speakers.

