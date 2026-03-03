Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones drop to new record-low price

If you want high-end headphones, our co-workers at SoundGuys.com have a handy list of the best headphones around. That said, there is a special place in my heart for Marshall cans, and their best offering is at a record-low price today. Buy the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones for just $249.99 ($130 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. They are only available in one color version: Black with golden accents.

Marshall Monitor III ANC Marshall Monitor III ANC Premium wireless headphones for the rockstar in your life. Created in partnership with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones are premium wireless headphones ideal for traveling musicians. See price at Amazon Save $130.00 Limited Time Deal!

While a couple of years old (launched in 2024), the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones are still impressive. In fact, they are the company’s best personal audio offering, so if you like the brand and need new headphones, nothing beats these yet. And given today’s discounted price, they are looking quite enticing.

Aside from having really nice sound and depth, these headphones are equipped with Adaptive Loudness, a feature that adjusts the sound based on your surroundings.

Other features include Bluetooth multipoint, ANC, transparency mode, spatial audio, and more. It also offers an impressive 70 hours of battery life, even with ANC enabled. Turn off noise canceling, and that time gets expanded to a whopping 100 hours!

One of Marshall’s main strengths is design. These things look gorgeous, featuring a classic look that pays homage to the brand’s history. They are stylish and will definitely turn heads. They are also only 250 grams and foldable, making this headset super easy to carry. Not to mention, it comes with that gorgeous red-velvet-lined case. Honestly, the case looks better than the headphones themselves! Even the buttons and knobs are super nice.

Want in on this deal? Act quickly. Remember, this is a record-low price, and such offers don’t tend to last very long.

