Marshall's new Milton headphones promise 80-hour battery life, and they actually look good too

TL;DR Marshall Milton ANC combines Marshall’s retro-inspired design with features like adaptive ANC, spatial audio, and support for LDAC and LE Audio.

The headphones can deliver over 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled and more than 80 hours without it, alongside a replaceable battery for improved long-term repairability.

The Marshall Milton ANC is available now through Marshall’s official website and is priced at $229 in the US.

A lot of headphones today are technically impressive, but very few actually feel memorable from a design perspective. That is something Marshall seems determined to change with the Milton ANC, a new pair of on-ear headphones that mixes premium audio features with the brand’s unmistakable retro styling.

The design is easily one of the biggest highlights here. Instead of going for the usual plain look most headphones settle for, Marshall Milton ANC leans into Marshall’s signature styling with textured ear cups, a leather-like finish, and a foldable build that feels much more premium.

Thankfully, Marshall is not relying on looks alone here. The company claims the Milton ANC can deliver over 50 hours of playback with adaptive noise cancelation enabled, and more than 80 hours without it. That is the kind of battery life that realistically means charging once and forgetting about it for days, whether you are flying, commuting, or simply using them as your work headphones throughout the week.

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The inclusion of adaptive ANC means the headphones continuously monitor ambient sound levels and automatically fine-tune noise cancelation. They’ll also react differently depending on whether you are sitting in a quiet café, walking through traffic, or trying to survive a noisy metro ride. And when you do need to hear what is happening around you — like ordering coffee or catching announcements at an airport — a Transparency mode lets outside sound back in without forcing you to remove the headphones every five minutes.

Another feature Marshall is pushing is Adaptive Loudness, which automatically tweaks the audio profile based on both volume and environment. Music should still sound full and detailed, whether you are listening quietly late at night or blasting playlists during a workout. Anyone who has used headphones where the bass suddenly feels weak at lower volumes will immediately understand why this matters.

The company is also including its own spatial audio processing system, Soundstage, in these headphones. Enabled in the Marshall app, it expands regular stereo tracks to create a wider, more immersive sound presentation. Features like this are quickly becoming standard expectations in premium headphones.

Under the hood, the Milton ANC packs 32mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz. It supports Bluetooth 6.0 alongside LE Audio, and works with SBC, AAC, LC3, and LDAC codecs. Marshall is also emphasizing repairability here, including a replaceable battery — something that still feels surprisingly rare in modern consumer tech, especially in audio products that are otherwise treated as disposable after a couple of years. Marshall says the headphones take roughly two hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

The Marshall Milton ANC is available starting today through Marshall’s official website, with US pricing set at $229.

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