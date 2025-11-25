Are you a Marshall fan? Here are its best Black Friday deals!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

All of these offers are available on Amazon as part of Black Friday deals. When available, other color versions get the same discounted price.

Marshall Major V headphones

Marshall Major V Marshall Major V The Marshall Major V headphones are a fun, rock-and-roll-inspired option for casual listeners who don't need ANC. With plush ear pads, long battery life, and wireless and wired listening options, the Major V headphones still have plenty to offer. However, its stock sound needs some taming from its companion app EQ for the best possible listening experience. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

The Marshall Major V headphones stand out with their impressive battery life. You get over 100 hours of playback on a full charge, which is ideal for extended listening sessions. Even if you’re in a rush, a quick 15-minute charge can provide up to 15 hours of use. Charging is versatile, too, with support for both USB-C and wireless Qi charging.

These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.3, enabling smooth connections and multipoint pairing, so switching devices is a breeze. Controlling them is simple with a tactile knob and a customizable ‘M-button’ to access EQ settings, Spotify, or your voice assistant of choice.

With a sound profile that’s rich and bass-heavy thanks to 40mm drivers, these headphones promise Marshall’s signature audio experience. They score a solid 4.6 stars out of 5 in Amazon reviews, indicating a generally positive reception among users.

In short, for those seeking high-quality audio with a touch of retro style, the Marshall Major V at its Black Friday price is hard to pass up.

Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones

Marshall Monitor III ANC Marshall Monitor III ANC Premium wireless headphones for the rockstar in your life. Created in partnership with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, the Marshall Monitor III ANC headphones are premium wireless headphones ideal for traveling musicians. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Black Friday Deal!

Right now, you can grab these headphones for $279.99, which is 26% off the regular price of $379.99.

As for the headphones themselves, they’re packed with features that make them stand out. They offer up to 70 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancelling on, and an impressive 100 hours without it.

If you like your sound to adjust based on the world around you, they’re equipped with an Adaptive Loudness feature for that. With Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth multipoint pairing, you’re looking at solid connectivity options as well.

The design is both stylish and practical, weighing just about 250 grams and foldable for easy carry. It also comes with a hard case lined with red velvet, adding a touch of class to the package. Control is made simple with a multi-directional knob and a customizable M-button, so you can tweak your tunes with ease.

Marshall Acton III speaker

The Acton III is currently available for $179.99, down from its usual $299.99 price. That’s a solid 40% off the retail price. This isn’t just the lowest price in the past month, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen for this model.

The Marshall Acton III is packed with features that audio lovers will appreciate. The speaker offers an immersive and wide stereo sound with its three-driver setup, powered by a 60W RMS Class-D amplifier. Design-wise, it stands out with its vintage-inspired look and tactile brass control knobs, making it a great fit for modern homes. Plus, it uses Bluetooth 5.2 for solid wireless connections and even has a 3.5 mm input for wired audio sources.

With a respectable Amazon review score of 4.7 stars, the Marshall Acton III offers premium sound and style at a price that’s hard to beat this Black Friday.

Marshall Stanmore III speaker

The Marshall Stanmore III boasts a classic retro look with cool analog-style knobs for tweaking volume, bass, and treble, and a super satisfying power switch. It’s equipped with an 80W Class-D amplifier that powers a 5-inch woofer supported by dual tweeters, offering up crisp and rich audio. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just enjoying a quiet night in, the immersive sound is sure to impress.

This speaker offers flexible connectivity with its RCA and 3.5 mm aux inputs, and for those who love streaming, Bluetooth 5.2 is built in. A point to note is its emphasis on sustainability, using 70% recycled plastic in its build and mostly recyclable packaging.

The deal on the Marshall Stanmore III stands out not only because of the neat price drop but also its distinct blend of style, sustainability, and sound quality. If these features speak to you, this might be the right time to invite a Marshall into your sound setup. Are you getting any of these? Black Friday usually brings the best deals of the year, so you might want to jump on these offers now!

