Save 47% as the Marshall Major V foldable headphones falls to $89.99 on Amazon

The highly rated Marshall Major V Headphones just dropped to $89.99, down from $169.99. That’s a 47% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year.

This Prime Day 2026 deal cuts a well-reviewed pair of Marshall headphones to under $90. The Major V has a 4.6-star review score, and the big draw here is battery life. Marshall says you get 100+ hours of wireless playtime, plus quick charging when you need more time away from the charger.

These are compact on-ear wireless headphones in Midnight Blue, featuring Marshall’s classic square look and a foldable design, making them easy to carry around. Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio support handles wireless listening, and you can also plug in for wired use if you prefer. Other handy extras include a customizable M-button, support for the Marshall Bluetooth app, a built-in mic, USB-C charging, and wireless charging.

Marshall is pitching the Major V more around battery life, style, and portability, and that comes through clearly in the feature list. If you want headphones that can go for a very long time between top-ups and fold away when you’re done, this is a strong Prime Day price.

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