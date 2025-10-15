The gorgeous Marshall Emberton II speaker is $85 off!

Marshall

Are you looking for a portable speaker? I am a big fan of Marshall ones, mainly because of their gorgeous classic designs. They can be pretty pricey, but right now, you can get an incredible $85 discount on the Marshall Emberton II, bringing the cost down to just $94.99. Buy the Marshall Emberton II for just $94.99 ($85 off)

This offer is available through Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that the deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. By the way, new members get a 30-day free trial, so take advantage of that if you can!

Marshall Emberton II portable speaker Marshall Emberton II portable speaker Stereo sound in a compact rock-and-roll package. With the right EQ setting, the Marshall Emberton II provides a quality omnidirectional listening experience that can keep up with the best. While its rock-and-roll-inspired design is fun and eye-catching, a lean companion app and less-than-advertised battery may deter some potential buyers. See price at Amazon Save $85.00 With Prime!

Sure, there are many “better” speakers out there if all you care about is audio quality and value, but there is something about Marshall speakers that makes them a beauty to use. Their designs and build quality are outstanding, and call me crazy, but I like to enjoy the look of my electronics as much as their sound quality. Not to mention, these still sound amazing!

Let’s start with the design. The Marshall Emberton II looks stunning, offering that classic Marshall amplifier look we all grew up with. The metal grill and golden accents will stand out like no other. Additionally, this speaker gets a generous IP67 rating, so it will handle both liquids and solids very well.

The speaker has good sound quality, mainly because it offers omnidirectional sound. This is a very nice addition considering the compact body.

Our only real complaint is that Marshall advertises a 30-hour battery life, but our sister site, Sound Guys, ran its standardized tests on it and managed to get a bit over nine hours on a full charge. That’s still not a bad battery life, but it’s a far cry from what was expected.

That said, for just $94.99, you’re getting an awesome speaker with a great overall experience. Are you getting one? You might want to act quickly, as these great offers don’t tend to last long.

