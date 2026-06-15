Marshall Emberton II price slashed to just $99.99 in early Prime Day deal

Marshall

Beach days, park hangs, and weekends away are exactly where the Marshall Emberton II makes sense. This compact Bluetooth speaker is built for travel and outdoor use, and Prime Day 2026 has pushed it down to a much better price.

Right now, it costs $99.99 instead of $179.99, a 44% discount off the recommended retail price. It also matches the lowest price we have seen this year. Add in its 4.7-star review score, and this deal stands out quickly.

The Emberton II is made for people who want portable sound with a rugged design. It comes in Marshall’s amp-inspired Black and Steel styling and is IP67-rated, meaning it is dust-tight and waterproof. That makes it a good fit for rain, beach trips, and even brief submersion. It is not just tough, either. The speaker delivers loud, clear stereo sound with 360-degree True Stereophonic projection, so audio spreads around your space instead of staying narrow. Battery life is a major highlight at 30-plus hours, and a full recharge over USB-C takes about three hours.

For day-to-day use, the multi-directional knob gives you on-speaker control, while the Marshall Bluetooth app adds updates and settings. At this early Prime Day price, the Marshall Emberton II is a strong pick for anyone looking for a portable, long-lasting speaker.

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