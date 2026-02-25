Love retro speakers? You need to see these Marshall and JBL deals!

I happen to love retro-looking speakers. Right now, the two brands that make the best ones are Marshall and JBL. These can get pricey, but today’s deals make them much more enticing acquisitions. Both the Marshall Acton III and JBL Authentics 2 are on sale for under $200. Buy the Marshall Acton III for $194.99 ($105 off) Buy the JBL Authentics 200 for $199.95 ($180 off)

The Marshall offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of one unit per customer. The good news is that, unlike with most other Woot deals, you will get a full year manufacturer’s warranty with this purchase. On the other hand, the JBL sale comes from Amazon.

Marshall Acton III

Marshall is synonymous with tradition and has had a loyal following for generations (launched in 1948). It has become an icon in the music industry, and everyone has seen those amplifier walls at major concerts. These retro designs aren’t just for looks; they pay homage to the company’s long-lasting history.

Modern Marshall speakers look great, but they are also among the most solidly built around. The Marshall Acton III is no exception. You’ll enjoy a sturdy construction, gorgeous looks, and physical controls that will definitely touch those melancholic nerves.

Of course, you’re not paying only for looks. The sound quality is pretty good, too. It comes with a 30W woofer and a couple of 15W tweeters. Bluetooth 5.2 and a 3.5mm headset jack ensure you can use anything with it.

More than a simple speaker, the Marshall Acton III will become your living room’s centerpiece. I am sure it will spark many conversations and make your music all the more enjoyable.

JBL Authentics 200

While not as popular as Marshall in the music world, the company has been around since 1946. It is actually older than Marshall, and the Authentics line takes the design back to the brand’s past. JBL mentions the design was actually inspired by the JBL L100 from the 70s.

It’s different than Marshall’s, but it still brings that classic touch to the table. The build includes materials like aluminum and faux leather. That cubic grill also adds a unique touch to the look, and it also offers physical knobs and buttons.

This is also a pretty capable speaker. It sports a couple of 1-inch tweeters, a 5-inch woofer, and a 6-inch passive radiator for deeper bass. It also comes with all the bells and whistles you can expect from a modern speaker. These include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, AirPlay, Google Cast, Alexa Multiroom, and Spotify connectivity. It can even be controlled using a digital assistant.

Design and sound quality aside, though, this is a modern speaker with all the bells and whistles. You can control it with the JBL One app. You also get plenty of connectivity options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Additionally, it supports AirPlay, Google Cast, Alexa Multiroom, and Spotify Connect. Additionally, you can control the speaker using both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Keep in mind that these are both wired speakers. They have no battery and need to be plugged in. If you want something portable, take a look at our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for more options.

