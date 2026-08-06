These Game Boy-like Android handhelds are coming soon at a fantastic price

TL;DR MANGMI has announced that the Air Y series of vertical Android handhelds will launch next week.

The standard model has an early bird price of $89.99 and a recommended price of $94.99.

The Air Y Pro has a promotional starting price of $145.99, but a recommended price of $159.99.

MANGMI is a new Android handheld brand, but we loved the budget MANGMI Air X. The company has been teasing the Game Boy-like Air Y series for a while now, promising a vertical handheld experience that won’t break the bank. Now, MANGMI has announced launch and price details for the new devices.

MANGMI confirmed that the Air Y series is launching on August 12. The standard Air Y is only available in a 3GB/32GB configuration and has a retail price of $94.99. However, you can get it for an early bird price of $89.99 if you buy it within the first three days of availability.

Meanwhile, the Air Y Pro is available in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB flavors for $159.99 and $189.99, respectively. But the early bird promotion means you can get the Pro handheld for $145.99 and $175.99, respectively.

The Air Y handhelds share a few features, such as a 5,000mAh battery, a 4.2-inch 4:3 LCD screen (1,280 x 960), a volume wheel, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Opt for the standard Air Y, and you’ll get a Snapdragon 662 chip, a single analog stick, a single speaker, and 15W wired charging. The Air Y Pro ups the ante with a Snapdragon 865 processor, dual analog sticks, dual stereo speakers, and 18W wired charging.

Based on the specs alone, I’m guessing that the Air Y will comfortably handle everything up to PS1 and PSP. However, I imagine that it’ll run into trouble with most PS2 and GameCube titles. Meanwhile, the Pro model’s specs suggest it should run PS2, GameCube, and some Switch games just fine.

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