Download the macOS 14 Sonoma wallpapers here

Apple took the wraps off macOS 14 Sonoma at WWDC 2023, in June. It should be ready for prime time sometime around September or October 2023, and is currently under beta testing. We don’t recommend average consumers use beta software on important devices like computers, but nothing is stopping you from getting the macOS Sonoma wallpaper images, if you like them.

You can easily download the macOS Sonoma wallpapers thanks to our friends at iGeeksBlog. The first two show an abstract, wavy, colorful image with a varying spectrum of colors. There are two versions, using different hues. Later, Apple added a few colorful monochromatic wallpapers. You can find them all below.

Download the Apple macOS 14 Sonoma wallpapers Let’s cover the basics of downloading these wallpapers, before you go right-clicking on the photos you see below. It’s not a good idea to download the preview images below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. Instead, scroll a little lower and you’ll find a download button. Grab your macOS 14 Sonoma wallpapers from there, and you’ll be graced with full-quality, uncompressed images.

How to set wallpapers The beauty of wallpapers is that they are universal. You can use these on any device, not just Mac computers. In this section we will show you how to install your macOS Sonoma wallpaper pictures on a variety of computer types.

Again, make sure to download the full-resolution images from the button above. You can either download them straight to the device you want to use them on, or get them on another device and then use a transfer method that doesn’t compress images. You can use Google Drive, email yourself the picture, transfer it using a cable, etc. Then follow the steps below to set the wallpaper.

Note: We used a MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 running macOS 13.2.1, an HONOR MagicBook 14 running Windows 11, and an ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip running Chrome OS 116.0.5845.120 to formulate these instructions. Some menus may look different depending on your hardware and software.

How to set a wallpaper on Mac: Click on the Apple menu. Go into System Settings. Select Wallpaper. Pick Add Folder or Add Photo Album. Add the folder, select the image, and choose your preferences.

How to set a wallpaper on Windows: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Personalization tab. Select the Background option. Next to Personalize your background, select Picture within the drop-down menu. Next to Choose a photo, click on Browse photos. Find and select your wallpaper. Play with the Choose a fit for your desktop image option.

Set a wallpaper on Chromebook: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Personalization tab. Select Set your wallpaper & style. Click on Wallpaper. Go into My images and find your wallpaper. Edit your preferences.

If you want to use these wallpapers on a mobile device, we also have guides on how to change an Android wallpaper and how to change an iPhone wallpaper. Are you not a fan of these macOS 14 Sonoma wallpapers? We have a dedicated page full of wallpapers posts for you to browse through. You’re bound to find something you like.

