New low price on the MacBook Air 2023

If you like to wait for discounts on Apple products, you can find yourself twiddling your thumbs for a while. But the wait is over for the 2023 MacBook Air, which just got $100 slashed off the price in this surprising Amazon deal. Apple MacBook Air (2023) for $1,199 ($100 off)

For context, the powerful new Apple laptop only hit the market last month, so we weren’t expecting to see any discount on it for a while. And considering Apple’s history of being rather frugal with deals on its latest tech, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a bigger price drop any time soon.

Apple MacBook Air (2023, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (2023, 256GB) High-resolution, high-power MacBook The 2023 iteration of the Apple MacBook Air offers a high-resolution display, M2 power, up to 24GB of RAM, and 2TB of Storage. The thin design and light weight make it a compelling laptop. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The impressive 15-inch Liquid Retina display of the new MacBook Air is framed by a sleek and lightweight design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. It’s powered by the M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The on-the-go design is complimented by a battery life of up to 18 hours for all-day usage. It’s quiet, too, with a fanless design for silent operation even on a heavy workload. The advanced camera and audio features, including the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, provide an immersive multimedia experience. The versatile connectivity options include MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.

Ready to upgrade? The widget above takes you to the MacBook Air deal.

