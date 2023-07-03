Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
New low price on the MacBook Air 2023
If you like to wait for discounts on Apple products, you can find yourself twiddling your thumbs for a while. But the wait is over for the 2023 MacBook Air, which just got $100 slashed off the price in this surprising Amazon deal.
For context, the powerful new Apple laptop only hit the market last month, so we weren’t expecting to see any discount on it for a while. And considering Apple’s history of being rather frugal with deals on its latest tech, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a bigger price drop any time soon.
The impressive 15-inch Liquid Retina display of the new MacBook Air is framed by a sleek and lightweight design made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. It’s powered by the M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The on-the-go design is complimented by a battery life of up to 18 hours for all-day usage. It’s quiet, too, with a fanless design for silent operation even on a heavy workload. The advanced camera and audio features, including the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, provide an immersive multimedia experience. The versatile connectivity options include MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.
Ready to upgrade? The widget above takes you to the MacBook Air deal.