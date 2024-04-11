Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
AI-powered MacBooks and iMacs coming later this year with Apple's new M4 chip
- Apple is reportedly overhauling its entire Mac lineup with a new generation of M4 chips that heavily emphasize AI.
- We can expect new iMacs, MacBooks, and Mac minis starting in late 2024, with the Mac Pro potentially capping off the refresh cycle in late 2025.
- The M4 chip family will include three different versions: Donan for entry-level devices, Brava for high-end models, and Hidra for the flagship Mac Pro.
Apple is preparing a significant revamp of its Mac product line, including the iMac, MacBook, and Mac mini. The revamp is expected to place a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence.
According to a report by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is already close to starting production of the M4 processor, which will power the next generation of Apple computers. While the M3-powered Macs released less than six months ago were plenty powerful, their sales performance was underwhelming. This could be a driving force behind the rushed update, with Apple betting on AI innovation to drive renewed interest in its Mac lineup.
As per the report, the M4 chip family will consist of three different versions:
- Donan: This entry-level M4 chip is expected to find its way into a new base-model MacBook Pro, updated MacBook Airs, and a lower-priced Mac mini configuration.
- Brava: Featuring more powerful processing, this version of the M4 is likely destined for high-end MacBook Pro models and a higher-end Mac mini option.
- Hidra: The top-of-the-line Hidra chip will power the flagship Mac Pro desktop, signaling Apple’s commitment to delivering high-performance in-house silicon in response to customer demand.
Apple’s update plan is designed as a staggered release, beginning later this year and continuing into 2025. The initial phase — likely occurring in late 2024 or early 2025 — could see the launch of new iMacs, a basic 14-inch MacBook Pro model, high-performance 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and updated Mac minis.
Spring 2025 might bring refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. Apple could potentially target mid-2025 for an updated Mac Studio with the M4. The flagship Mac Pro, likely packing the most powerful Hidra chip, is expected to wrap up the M4 refresh cycle in late 2025.
Apple intends to spotlight its AI capabilities and their tight integration with the next macOS update at the company’s developer conference in June. The upcoming iPhone 16 series is also likely to bring along many AI-focused features.